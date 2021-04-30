Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Yum China were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

