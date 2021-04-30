Bokf Na Purchases 1,330 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bokf Na boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

