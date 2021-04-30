Bokf Na Purchases 3,040 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 136.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Square were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $247.76 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 393.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average of $221.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

