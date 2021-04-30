Bokf Na Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

CHRW stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

