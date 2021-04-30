Bokf Na Sells 1,354 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

