Bokf Na Sells 271 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.