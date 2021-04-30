Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces Earnings Results

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BDNNY stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

