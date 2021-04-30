Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

BCEI stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

