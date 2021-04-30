Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

