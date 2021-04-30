Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

