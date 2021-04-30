Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 7.6% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

MDY opened at $500.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

