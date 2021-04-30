BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BWA opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. BorgWarner has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

