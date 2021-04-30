Boston Scientific Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

