Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 402,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

