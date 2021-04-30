Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New $263.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.13.

Shares of BYDGF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.97. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $136.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

