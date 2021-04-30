Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$263.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.10.

Shares of BYD traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$228.76. 8,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$219.36.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

