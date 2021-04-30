BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,975. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

