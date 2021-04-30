Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 3,997 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Amgen by 71.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 21,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 31.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

