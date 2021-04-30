Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

