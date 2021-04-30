Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $66,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

