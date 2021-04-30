Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 13,177 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.