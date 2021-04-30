Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 2,364 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $292.54 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average is $255.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

