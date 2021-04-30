Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 735 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

