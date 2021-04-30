Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,534.8% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,195,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,053,000 after buying an additional 162,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 35,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

