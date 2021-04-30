Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$3.25 price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BRAG stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

