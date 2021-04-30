Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,854. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.