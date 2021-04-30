Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 4,507 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of SPX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SPX by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,093. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

