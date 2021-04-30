Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,017. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.