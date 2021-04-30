Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,082 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the quarter. J2 Global comprises approximately 8.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $25,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

