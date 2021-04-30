Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.