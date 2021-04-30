Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,724 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 68.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $119.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

