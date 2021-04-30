Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 76.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.20.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $13.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,676. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day moving average of $346.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

