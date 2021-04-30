Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock valued at $127,668,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

