Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

