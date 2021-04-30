Brian Harris Sells 4,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

