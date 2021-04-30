Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,618,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.