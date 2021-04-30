Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $30.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $138.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

