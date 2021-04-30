Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,365. The stock has a market cap of $590.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.76, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

