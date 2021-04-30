Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 365,365 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $15.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $596.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

