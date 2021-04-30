BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

BSIG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

