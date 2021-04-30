British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 18,381 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

SYY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $84.54. 22,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,842. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,207.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

