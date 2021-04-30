British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $17.36 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,834. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.