British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,837 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $225.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

