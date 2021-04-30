British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.