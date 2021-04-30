Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $9.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

