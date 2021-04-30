Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BNL opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

