Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.