Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. 364,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.77.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

