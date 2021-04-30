Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATC. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATC stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

