Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

